IIT-M calls for applications for executive MBA degree program

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has called for applications for its executive MBA (EMBA) degree program, which is designed specifically for mid-career working professionals. The two-year program is a rigorous yet practice-oriented curriculum offered by the IIT Madras’s Department of Management Studies, which is ranked in the top 10 Business schools in the NIRF 2022 ranking.

The USP of the EMBA program is that it offers state-of-the-art knowledge in sync with industry requirements in domains such as digital economy, global strategy, and Industry 4.0 technologies, the institute said.

The program offers exposure to social media and internet marketing, which is vital to any contemporary business, the economics of platforms, and global business management. Other important subjects include cyber security and applications, business models and innovation. The students would also get exposure to technical aspects such as modern manufacturing processes and 3D printing, among others.

“The EMBA program of the department has been steadily receiving overwhelming support from the industry. The students are diverse with an average experience of 11 years and come from different domains in the industry,” Prof M Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said.

The major aspects of the course include equipping mid-career working professionals with deep functional and broad industrial domain knowledge, the integrative perspective of boundary-spanning business decisions, and leadership traits to contribute to a global business setup

The program is designed for blended weekend learning (physical and virtual). The classes, which will be held over alternate weekends, will begin in January 2023, the IIT-M said.

The eligibility for admissions includes a Bachelor’s Degree with first-class marks in any discipline and a minimum of three years of industry experience. The selection would be through an Entrance Examination and Personal Interview conducted by the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.