IIT-M partners with Power Grid to launch a scholarship programme

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) is partnering with the Power Grid Corporation of India to launch a scholarship programme for meritorious B. Tech students from economically weaker sections.

The Power Grid Corporation of India is contributing Rs 10.5 Crore towards creating a scholarship fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support deserving students at the IIT-M covering their tuition fees through merit-cum-means scholarships.

This is the highest single contribution that IIT Madras has received for scholarships under CSR in the financial year 2021-22.

An MoU for implementing this CSR-driven initiative was signed on Saturday by Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT-M, and V K Singh, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID Corporation of India, in the presence of IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti.

“IIT Madras’ motto is to be an ‘Institute for all.’ Initiatives like the BSc degree programme and scholarships for deserving students have made IIT Madras more accessible for everyone. The institute records its sincere thanks to POWERGRID. IIT-M is also planning to expand such scholarships to all technical institutions across the country,” Prof Kamakoti said.

Speaking about this scholarship programme, Singh said POWERGRID believes that scholarships can be one of the most direct ways to give back to the community.

“Due to increasing educational costs, students need financial assistance more than ever. Our Scholarship scheme demonstrates POWERGRID’s commitment to education and to the future of upcoming generations. I believe that this scholarship will make a real, significant impact on the lives of the benefitted students,” he said.

The IIT-M said the ‘Power Grid Endowment scholarship’ fund has been created to provide scholarships for B.Tech students from economically weaker sections on a merit-cum-means basis.