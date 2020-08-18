IIT Madras best centrally funded institute, IISc fourth: Atal rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Tuesday was adjudged as the best centrally funded technical institute in the Education Ministry’s Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released the ARIIA rankings here in which IIT Mumbai and IIT Delhi bagged the second and third place respectively, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru stood fourth.

Pune’s College of Engineering was adjudged the best in the government or government-aided colleges category followed by PES college of engineering in Karnataka. Coimbatore Institute of Technology was placed third.

In the private or self-financed colleges category, the top position went to S R Engineering College in Warangal, Telangana while G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur ranked second.

Among private or self-financed universities, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha bagged the top position while S R M Institute of Science and Technology in Tamil Nadu and the Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore ranked second and third respectively.

Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical and Technology and Chandigarh’s Punjab University took the top two positions respectively in the government and government-aided universities category.

Among women-only higher educational institutions, Avinashlingam Institute for Home Sciences and Higher Education in Coimbatore bagged the top honour while Delhi-based Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women came second.

The ranking aims to promote innovation among Indian educational institutions, assess colleges, and varsities on criteria that include intellectual property generation, support for entrepreneurship, innovative learning method, technology transfer, and commercialisation among other aspects.

A total of 674 educational institutions participated in the rankings that were launched last year by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education.