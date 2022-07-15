IIT Madras remains best educational institute, AIIMS best medical college in country

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras maintained its position as India’s best institute, while the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore was once again declared the best university in the education ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings, which were released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University is the only arts institute in the top ten institutes as per the rankings, the first eight of which were occupied by IITs. Delhi University’s position slipped one more position to the 13th position.

Making the announcements, Pradhan said that accreditation and assessment will be made mandatory in the coming years, and every Higher Education Institution (HEIs) will need to be accredited.

“From next year NIRF ranking categories will also include Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Only those Universities or Colleges which have NAAC grading or NIRF ranking will be eligible for inclusion in the list maintained by the UGC under Section 12 B of the UGC Act, 1956 for receiving financial assistance,” Pradhan said. He added that there will soon be a system where schools are also accredited.

In the overall category, IITs Madras, IISC Bengaluru, and the IITs of Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahati occupied the first eight positions respectively. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences and JNU occupied the next two positions.

Among universities, IISC Bangalore, JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia occupied the top three positions. This was followed by Jadavpur University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the Banaras Hindu University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Calcutta University, Vellore Institute of Technology, and University of Hyderabad.

The IITs swept the top positions among engineering institutes as well. The IITs Madras, Delhi and Bombay took the top three positions, followed by IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and Guwahati. The National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, IIT Hyderabad and NIT Surathkal occupied the rest of the positions.

Delhi University’s Miranda House and Hindu College were adjudged the best colleges, followed by the Chennai-based Presidency College and Loyola College, as well as DU’s Lady Shri Ram College For Women. Coimbatore’s PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, DU’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Kolkata’s St. Xavier’s College Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, and DU’s Kirori Mal College were the other colleges in the top ten.

The Indian Institutes of Management took the top positions among management colleges, with

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Delhi, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow and IIM Indore occupying the top seven positions. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur, National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai and IIT Madras were the other institutes in the top ten. Pradhan said that an IIT cracking the position of a top management institute proves that colleges are now becoming multidisciplinary.

Among medical colleges, AIIMS Delhi, Chandigarh’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, and Christian Medical College Vellore occupied the top positions. National Law School of India University Bengaluru, National Law University New Delhi and Symbiosis Law School Pune were the top law colleges.

The five parameters on which institutes were marked with a weightage of 10 include teaching, learning and resources with a weightage of 0.30, research and professional practice with a weightage of 0.30, graduation outcomes marked for 0.20, outreach and inclusivity accounting, as well as perception accounting for 0.10. Each of these five parameters have two to five sub-parameters, the government said.