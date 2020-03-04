IITs, IISc improve their global positions in QS ranking

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has secured 44th rank in the Quacquarelli Symonds' (QS) latest ranking list of top universities in the world under the category of Engineering and Technology, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur which grabbed 47th and 86th rank in the list.

The IIT-Madras was placed at 88th position the world among the higher education institutions offering programmes in engineering and technology, the IIT Kanpur 96th, IIT Roorkee 156th and IIT Guwahati 233rd.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru rose from 142nd position in 2029 to 103th in 2020.

A total 12 Indian higher education institutions figured in the QS' latest ranking list by subjects under Science and Technology category with most of them showing significant improvement in their position as compared to that of the last year.

The IIT Guwahati has made the steepest climb of 45 ranks to reach 233rd position in 2020 from 278 in 2019 in the QS ranking list, followed by IIT Roorkee which rose from 197th position in 2019 to reach 156th.

Showing a significant improvement in its international ranking, the IIT Kanpur reached 96 th position in 2020 from 125th in 2019.

Delhi University, which was placed at 342 nd position this year, had secured 343 rank last year under the category of engineering and technology category. Anna University grabbed 373 rd position this year rising from 397th rank in 2019.

While India has more than 900 universities and nearly 40,000 other higher education institutions, just five of these institutions could figure in the QS' ranking of world universities list by subjects 2020 under Arts and Humanities category, two Indian institutions figured under Life Sciences and Medical Category and 11 institutions under the Natural Sciences category.

In the QS list of top 500 institutions of the world under Arts and Humanities category, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) secured 162nd rank, followed by Delhi University 231st rank.

Under the Life Sciences and Medicine category of institutions, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) grabbed 231 st position.