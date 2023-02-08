I'll call an apple an apple, not an orange: Moitra on using 'unparliamentary' language in House

Don't need to be a man to give it back: Moitra on abuse

Moitra was heard using an abusive word in the House when speaking on the Adani issue in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 08 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 11:52 ist
Mahua Moitra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Facing flak from several BJP leaders for her use of 'unparliamentary' language in the House during the Budget Session, firebrand TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Wednesday hit back at the criticism saying, "I'll call an apple an apple, not an orange."

"That representative from Delhi heckled me...I'll call an apple an apple, not an orange...if they'll take me to the privileges committee, I'll put my side of the story. I'm surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette," Moitra said.

Moitra was heard using an abusive word in the House after speaking on the Adani issue in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"BJP is saying how can I use such a word being woman, do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets? So there's patriarchy. For the first time, all of us were able to show to people of India what this Adanigate was all about. BJP has been trying to shove this under the carpet for the past 3 years," she added.

Reacting to the developments, BJP MP Hema Malini urged all to "control their tongue and not get over-excited and emotional."

Moitra is heard using the abuse while another MP was speaking. Soon after, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the usage was 'unfortunate' and an apology is the expected courtesy.

 

