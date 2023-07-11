'Illegal and invalid': SC on extension granted to ED chief Sanjay K Mishra 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the extension granted to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as illegal and invalid, in view of previous mandamus by the top court against further term to him.

Mishra, however, can continue till July 31, 2023, it said.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol also upheld the validity of the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Act 2021, which allowed the extension of the term of the Director of the Enforcement of Directorate up to five years.

The court said the Legislature is competent to bring the amendment. It also found no arbitrariness or violation of the fundamental rights in the move.

The court's judgement came on a batch of petitions challenging validity of Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, of November 14, 2021 along with the Personnel Ministry's November 15, 2021 notification.

Congress leaders Jaya Thakur, Randeep Singh Surjewala, TMC leaders Saket Gokhale, Mahua Moitra and advocate M L Sharma, Krishna Chander Singh, and social activist Vineet Narain, and NGO Common Cause filed separate pleas to challenge the extension of tenure of the ED director.

On September 5, 2022, the court had appointed senior advocate K V Viswanathan as amicus curiae in the matter. Vishwanathan was subsequently elevated as Supreme Court judge.

The petitioners contended the Centre is destroying the “basic structure” of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against its political opponents. They also said there are several competent officers who are eligible for consideration of appointment to the post of Director of Enforcement and they should not be deprived of the opportunity to be appointed in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the CVC Act.

By an order on November 19, 2018, Mishra was first appointed the ED director for a period of two years.

However, by an office order on November 13, 2020, his appointment letter was modified retrospectively by the Union government and Mishra’s term of two years was altered to ‘three years.’

In September 2022, the Supreme Court bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao upheld the extension, saying that such retroactive revisions are only allowed in the “rarest of rare cases” but that no further extension can be given to Mishra.

However, in 2022, Mishra was given another extension.