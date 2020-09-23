Illegal cattle trading: CBI conducts raids at several places in West Bengal

CBI conducted raids in several parts of West Bengal on Wednesday in a bid to crackdown on the illegal cattle trading nexus functioning in areas near the India-Bangladesh border.

According to CBI sources, raids were conducted in several places in Kolkata and Murshidabad district. They also said that the Central agency was also conducting raids in 15 places across the country such as Raipur in Chattisgarh, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Amritsar and in Punjab.

“The raids are of part of our investigation regarding cattle smuggling at India-Bangladesh border near West Bengal. The probe has been going on for almost a year,” said a senior CBI official.

Cattle smuggling at the India-Bangladesh Border has been a cause of concern for BSF and often armed smugglers have attacked BSF personnel.