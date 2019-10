Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday attacked the Congress over Article 370, triple talaq and the NRC, accusing it of not taking a stand on nationalism for the sake of its “vote bank”.

Addressing a poll rally at Tigaon near Faridabad, the Bharatiya Janata Party president repeated that every illegal migrant in the country will be sent home before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

