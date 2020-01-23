Iltija Mufti alleges harassment by special security group

While alleging harassment by the Special Security Group (SSG), Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said her rights of freedom can't be curtailed under guise of 'dafety and security.'

Iltija, who is currently using twitter handle of her incarcerated mother leveled allegations against the SSG, saying that she was being ‘harassed.’ "Home Ministry should focus its resources on matters of grave importance rather than stalking young women like me," she said in a tweet.

Iltija also alleged that she was constantly being monitored by the SSG, IB and CID in the valley. "After being manhandled & illegally detained in Kashmir, I am now being harassed by SSG which reports to MHA. My right to freedom can’t be curtailed under (the) guise of 'security & safety'. Given that a top cop was caught red handed with militants, I'm certainly safer without them," she said in another tweet.

"I was constantly monitored by SSG, IB and CID in Srinagar. Wish MHA would focus its resources on matters of grave importance as opposed to stalking young women like me. Why waste taxpayers money?" she added.