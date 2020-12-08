IMA protests to withdraw decision on Ayurveda practice

IMA stages protest against govt decision to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform general surgeries

Medical students staged protests in their colleges

  • Dec 08 2020, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 23:07 ist
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) staged protests across the country on Tuesday against a government notification authorising postgraduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform general surgical procedures, alleging the move will lead to "mixopathy".

The IMA said doctors from both private and government sectors demonstrated on roads in all districts of the country against the notification, issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine under the Ministry of AYUSH.

Medical students staged protests in their colleges.

The IMA has demanded the withdrawal of the notification which it earlier said, "will ring the death knell of modern medicine system as a whole".

IMA National President Rajan Sharma, along with other office-bearers of the organisation, led the agitation from its headquarters in New Delhi.

The IMA Medical Students Network protested in front of National Medical Commission, Dwarka.

The IMA has given a call for the withdrawal of non-essential and non-Covid services on December 11 in protest against the notification. 

