Images posted online morphed: Ranveer Singh on nude photoshoot case

Actor Ranveer Singh told Mumbai police that someone tampered with and morphed one of his photos that was posted online from his nude photoshoot, according to a report by The Indian Express.
An FIR was registered against the Bollywood actor for posting nude photographs on social media and hurting the sentiments of women at large.
Ranveer Singh got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot. Ranveer's photos, in which he was captured naked, were posted online on July 21.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...
India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024
Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru
Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships
DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress
Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone