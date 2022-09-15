Images posted online morphed: Ranveer Singh on nude photoshoot case

Actor Ranveer Singh told Mumbai police that someone tampered with and morphed one of his photos that was posted online from his nude photoshoot, according to a report by The Indian Express.

An FIR was registered against the Bollywood actor for posting nude photographs on social media and hurting the sentiments of women at large.

Ranveer Singh got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot. Ranveer's photos, in which he was captured naked, were posted online on July 21.

More to follow...