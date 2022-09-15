Pics posted online morphed: Ranveer on nude shoot case

Images posted online morphed: Ranveer Singh on nude photoshoot case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2022, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 11:56 ist
Actor Ranveer Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Actor Ranveer Singh told Mumbai police that someone tampered with and morphed one of his photos that was posted online from his nude photoshoot, according to a report by The Indian Express.

An FIR was registered against the Bollywood actor for posting nude photographs on social media and hurting the sentiments of women at large. 

Ranveer Singh got embroiled in a controversy after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot. Ranveer's photos, in which he was captured naked, were posted online on July 21. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranveer Singh
Entertainment News
India News
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 