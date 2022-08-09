On Muharram, PM remembers sacrifices by Imam Hussain

'Imam Hussain placed great importance on equality, brotherhood,' PM pays tributes on Muharram

Muslims observe the day in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 09 2022, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 16:50 ist
Shia Muslims during a religious procession on the tenth day of the mourning period of Muharram, which marks the day of Ashura, in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on the occasion of Muharram on Tuesday.

Also Read—10th day of Muharram today
 

Muslims observe the day in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala.

Modi tweeted, "Today is a day to recall the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). He is remembered for his unwavering commitment to truth and his fight against injustice. He also placed great importance on equality and brotherhood."

Narendra Modi
Muharram
India News

