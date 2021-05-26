Implement guidelines for utilising effluents in irrigation, NGT directs CPCB

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to implement its guidelines for utilising industrial effluents for irrigation and horticulture purposes.

The principal bench of the NGT headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the pollution control body to execute its 2019 directions.

The bench also said that the CPCB can take up the matter with state pollution control boards for the implementation of the guidelines.

The NGT passed the order while hearing an application seeking execution of its order directing remedial action for violation of environmental norms by AL-DUA Food Processing Pvt Ltd.

The plea said despite the direction on September 2019 for the utilisation of treated effluents in irrigation it is not happening in various slaughter houses in Agra, Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Aligarh Districts. Blood mixed effluent waste water is being discharged into the drains while debris of meat factory is being dumped in villages, it said.

The green bench in 2019 had said that no industry can be permitted to dispose of treated effluents on land for irrigation, plantation or horticulture/gardening by prescribing standards applicable without assessment of adequate availability of land and impacts of such disposal on agricultural/crops/plants and the recipient groundwater. Subsequently, the CPCB had formed an expert panel to lay down guidelines.