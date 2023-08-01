Impose President's rule in Manipur: DCW

Impose President's rule in Manipur: DCW in report to President Murmu

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers should urgently visit the state, the report said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2023, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 15:25 ist
Imphal: Distressed residents sit near the debris of their houses which were burnt down by miscreants, in imphal, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. The fire also engulfed more than a dozen houses of migrants from Bihar, Haryana, and Naga people. Credit: PTI Photo

President's rule should be urgently imposed in Manipur and a Supreme Court monitored SIT be set up to probe clashes in the state, the Delhi Commission for Women has said in a report listing interim recommendations sent to President Droupadi Murmu.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal was in Manipur last week to interact with survivors of the ethnic violence that has wracked the state since May. 

"Given the extent of violence and the polarization between the two communities, President's rule, as per Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, should be urgently imposed in the state. The administration needs to be run by neutral persons whom both communities can trust," the report said.

Also Read | Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of Opposition to discuss Manipur issue

As part of the interim recommendations, the DCW has said Chief Minister N Biren Singh should resign from office and that a Supreme Court Monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to probe ethnic clashes and the government's response.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers should urgently visit the state, the report said.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

president
Droupadi Murmu
manipur violence
Manipur
DCW
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Antarctica missing sea ice chunk bigger than Greenland

Antarctica missing sea ice chunk bigger than Greenland

Kolkata people may witness 'supermoon' on Tuesday

Kolkata people may witness 'supermoon' on Tuesday

'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted

'Largest' drug trafficking network over darknet busted

Almost taken for a ride

Almost taken for a ride

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

B'luru: How a jeweller faked robbery to claim insurance

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

Sri Lankan woman marries Telugu FB friend from Chittoor

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud passes away at 25

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

Monsoon to enter break phase; below normal rains in Aug

 