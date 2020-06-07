Impossible to say why Gujarat has highest COVID-19 mortality rate in country: Doctors

A group of expert doctors, part of a special task force formed by the state government to assess coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in Gujarat, on Sunday said there is no "apparent reason" behind the high mortality rate in the state compared to other states in the country. The doctors have opined that pre-existing diseases and delay in hospitalisation are probably some of the reasons that could be behind the highest fatality rate.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 tally in the state crossed 20,000 on Sunday with detection of 480 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 20,097. The death toll also increased to 1249 after 30 more patients were reported dead in the same time period. Ahmedabad city alone has reported 14,285 cases and 1015 deaths.

For more than two months, the mortality rate among COVID-19 patients has been over six percent in the state, while in Ahmedabad city the figure is over seven percent. The national average is below three percent.

Dr Tejas Patel, a noted cardiologist and Padma Shri Awardee, who is part of the group of doctors, said on Sunday in a news briefing in Gandhinagar that "There is no exact reason behind the high or low mortality rate that we can ascertain for sure. It behaves differently in different regions or countries like Italy, Britain, Spain or even the United States which all have different figures. As of today, it is impossible to give an answer as to what causes the high mortality rate."



Principal Secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi who was also present in the briefing, later said that "Our death audit or analysis has found that in 84 per cent of the cases there were high risk (above 60 years of age or below 10 years) and comorbid factors that led to the deaths. The other factor, which we have found, is late admission (of patients). We have seen that even educated people delay in approaching hospital upto four to five days that leads to fatalities."