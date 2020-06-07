'Cannot say why Gujarat has highest mortality rate'

Impossible to say why Gujarat has highest COVID-19 mortality rate in country: Doctors

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 07 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 21:44 ist
Team of doctors and principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi addressing media in Gandhinagar (DH Photo)

A group of expert doctors, part of a special task force formed by the state government to assess coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in Gujarat, on Sunday said there is no "apparent reason" behind the high mortality rate in the state compared to other states in the country. The doctors have opined that pre-existing diseases and delay in hospitalisation are probably some of the reasons that could be behind the highest fatality rate.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 tally in the state crossed 20,000 on Sunday with detection of 480 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 20,097. The death toll also increased to 1249 after 30 more patients were reported dead in the same time period. Ahmedabad city alone has reported 14,285 cases and 1015 deaths.

For more than two months, the mortality rate among COVID-19 patients has been over six percent in the state, while in Ahmedabad city the figure is over seven percent. The national average is below three percent.

Dr Tejas Patel, a noted cardiologist and Padma Shri Awardee, who is part of the group of doctors, said on Sunday in a news briefing in Gandhinagar that "There is no exact reason behind the high or low mortality rate that we can ascertain for sure. It behaves differently in different regions or countries like Italy, Britain, Spain or even the United States which all have different figures. As of today, it is impossible to give an answer as to what causes the high mortality rate."
 
Principal Secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi who was also present in the briefing, later said that "Our death audit or analysis has found that in 84 per cent of the cases there were high risk (above 60 years of age or below 10 years) and comorbid factors that led to the deaths. The other factor, which we have found, is late admission (of patients). We have seen that even educated people delay in approaching hospital upto four to five days that leads to fatalities."

 

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh shot off a letter to chief minister Vijay Rupani claiming that there is scarcity of beds for patients in hospitals. He has claimed that for nearly a week, patients are struggling to get beds in ICU and ventilators. The letter mentions that Ahmedabad municipal corporation run- SVP hospital is reportedly not admitting patients for nearly 20 days. It has a capacity of 800 to 1000 beds but as on Sunday, it was treating only 500 patients. Sheikh has sent similar letter to chief justice of Gujarat High Court requesting to look into the matter.

"Live with coronavirus"

With lockdown almost lifted and restaurants and shopping malls opening from Monday, the group of the doctors said that "people will have to live with the virus and the panic will fade away once 70 per cent of the people get infected who will give herd immunity." Dr Patel said that "people will start living with the virus the way we are already doing in case of dengue or swine flu." The doctors, however, warned that sanitisation, mask and social distancing are going to become "new normal" and people should adhere to them when in public places.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Ahmedabad

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 