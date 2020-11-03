Improve supply of Jan Aushadhi medicines: D V Sadananda Gowda to BPPI

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday asked BPPI (Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India) to take measures to strengthen supply chains of Jan Aushadhi medicines by adopting innovative measures.

Gowda held a review meeting of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in Delhi.

PMBJP has achieved sales of Rs 358 crore (as against sale of Rs 433 crore in FY 2019) worth of pharma products through 6600 Jan Aushadhi stores during first seven months of this fiscal (up to October 31st) and is likely to surpass sales of Rs 600 crore for the entire fiscal year.

He also emphasised on creating more awareness of people regarding efficacy and quality of Jan Aushadhi medicines, increasing coverage with a focus on remote and rural areas, and for making sure availability of medicines at each Jan Aushadhi shops.

He asked BPPI to prepare and submit a detailed action plan to achieve this goal.

The scheme of providing affordable medicines to citizens was revamped as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme in 2015-16 with the aim to bring down healthcare budget of every citizen of India by providing quality generic medicines at affordable prices, said a statement.

Since then, the Jan Aushadhi stores selling affordable generic medicines has grown from mere 99 stores in 2014-15 to around 6600 stores at present. Sales figure has also seen a jump from Rs 7.29 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 433 crore in 2019-20.

Sachin Kumar Singh, CEO, BPPI made a brief presentation on the operations of PMBJP scheme, the statement added.