In 12 days, Joshimath sank 5.4 cm, reveals ISRO report

In 12 days, Joshimath sank 5.4 cm, reveals ISRO report

The town witnessed a 'rapid subsidence event' during the period, possibly on January 2, the NRSC said based on eyewitness reports

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 13 2023, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 13:07 ist
Cloudy sky in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recorded a “rapid subsidence” of 5.4 cm, over a period of 12 days, in Joshimath.

Satellite data-based preliminary results, compiled by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO, said the Uttarakhand hill town recorded the rapid subsidence between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023. 

Also Read — Entire Joshimath may sink, shows ISRO report

The town witnessed a "rapid subsidence event" during the period, possibly on January 2, the NRSC said based on eyewitness reports. “...the areal extent of the subsidence has also increased. But it is confined to the central part of Joshimath town,” the Hyderabad-headquartered centre observed.

Earlier, a slow subsidence of 8.9 cm was recorded in the town, over a period of seven months – from April to November 2022.

Also Read — 25-28 Indian Army buildings at Joshimath develop cracks, troops have been relocated, says Army Chief

The NRSC processed imagery from Sentinel-1 SAR using the DInSAR (satellite-based remote sensing) technique to trace the location and extent of subsidence for the two periods. The subsidence zone was, later, correlated with new Cartosat-2S satellite data acquired by ISRO on January 7 and 10, the NRSC said.

It has identified a subsidence zone resembling a generic landslide shape (tapered top and fanning out at base), with the crown of the subsidence located near Joshimath-Auli Road, at a height of 2,180 metres.

Temporal InSAR (a technique that maps deformation of ground through radar images) is also being analysed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Space Research Organisation
ISRO
Joshimath
India News
Uttarakhand

What's Brewing

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

 