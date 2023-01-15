In a first, Bengaluru, not Delhi, hosts Army Day Parade

The 75th Army Day Parade took off with pomp and style in Bengaluru on Sunday, January 15. This is the first time the event took place outside Delhi.

"Army Day celebrations from this year have been moved out of the national capital and would be held at the various field commands in the country to facilitate a deeper connection with civil society," Station Commander of the Southern Command Brigadier Lalit Sharma said. He added that it was also to formally recognise the formal taking over of the Indian Army by its first Indian Commander-in-Chief K M Cariappa on January 15, 1949.

According to Parade Commander Major General Ravi Murugan, Karnataka became the first state to host the event because the first Army Chief Major General K M Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence.

Cariappa is one of the only two Army officers to have held the five-star rank of Field Marshal. The other was Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Station Commander of the Southern Command Brigadier Lalit Sharma.

The conduct of this historical event in Bengaluru is in recognition of the valour, sacrifices and services of the people of southern States for India, it is also an apt tribute to Field Marshal K M Cariappa, who hails from Karnataka, a press release from the Indian Army said.

The programme began with the laying of a wreath by Major General Pande at the Madras Engineering War Memorial as a tribute to those who made sacrifices for the nation. The parade was scheduled to have eight contingents including a mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band comprising five regimental bands.

Major General Murugan added that the parade will be supported by a fly-past of Army aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters. In addition, various weapon systems held in the Army’s inventory will be on display. They include K9 Vajra self-propelled guns, Pinaka rockets, T-90 tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors guns, light strike vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges.

Prime Minister Modi also sent his regards to army personnel and said that Indians will always remain proud and grateful to soldiers.

On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis. pic.twitter.com/EJvbkb9bmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2023

