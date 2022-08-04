Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

In a first, five women Navy officers undertake surveillance mission in Arabian Sea

The five officers from the Porbandar-based naval aviation unit INAS-314 took off on Monday morning and surveyed the northern part of the Arabian Sea

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2022, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 20:26 ist
Five officers of Indian Navy's INAS 314 based at Naval Air Enclave, Porbandar, pose for photos after they completed the first all-women independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission. Credit: PTI Photo

Five women officers of the Indian Navy have undertaken the first all-women reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the Arabian Sea in a Dornier-228 aircraft, breaking yet another barrier for women in the military.

While the mission commander was Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, a trained observer, the aircraft was piloted by Lt Shivangi and Lt Apurva Gite. The team also had Lt Pooja Panda and Sub Lt Pooja Shekhawat as the two Tactical and Sensor Officers in her team.

The five officers from the Porbandar-based naval aviation unit INAS-314 took off on Monday morning and surveyed the northern part of the Arabian Sea for a long time before returning to the base.

“They had received months of ground training and comprehensive mission briefings in the run-up to this sortie,” said an officer.

Lt Shivangi was among the first batch of qualified women Dornier pilots of the navy.

The first-of-its-kind flying mission was unique and is expected to pave the way for women officers in the aviation cadre to assume greater responsibility and aspire for more challenging roles, the Indian Navy said in a statement. A navy spokesperson said it was a unique achievement for the armed forces as a crew of only women officers undertook an independent operational mission in a multi-crew maritime surveillance aircraft.

As of March 2022, the Indian Navy had 559 women officers including 10 pilots. In October 2020, the Service received its first batch of women aviators qualified to fly the Dornier aircraft. The Navy has also begun to deploy women officers onboard warships.

On Wednesday, the Indian Navy completed the registration process for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for recruiting sailors and ground staff. The Service received 9.55 lakh Agniveer applications including 82,200 women.

This will be the first time that positions of Personnel Below Officers' Rank (PBOR) will be open to women in the Indian military.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Navy
Arabian Sea
women
Surveillance
India News

What's Brewing

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

 