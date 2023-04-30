In a first, Raj Bhawans will celebrate statehood days

In a first, Raj Bhawans to start celebrating statehood days

Twenty states and all eight Union territories have so far confirmed holding events to celebrate Maharashtra and Gujarat statehood days at their respective Raj Bhavans

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 21:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, states across the country will now celebrate each other's foundation day, with Raj Bhavans holding commemorative events, government sources said on Sunday.

The foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat on May 1 will be celebrated in Raj Bhavans across the country as part of the initiative, they said.

Twenty states and all eight Union territories have so far confirmed holding events to celebrate Maharashtra and Gujarat statehood days at their respective Raj Bhavans (governor house) and Raj Nivas (lieutenant governor residence) on Monday, the sources said.

Cultural events have been planned at almost all locations on Monday.

The initiative 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2015 on the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. 

Through this, the knowledge of the culture, traditions and practices of different states and UTs will lead to an enhanced understanding and bonding between them, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of India.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
Maharashtra
raj bhawan

Related videos

What's Brewing

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?

 