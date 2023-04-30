In a first, Raj Bhawans to start celebrating statehood days

As part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, states across the country will now celebrate each other's foundation day, with Raj Bhavans holding commemorative events, government sources said on Sunday.

The foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat on May 1 will be celebrated in Raj Bhavans across the country as part of the initiative, they said.

Twenty states and all eight Union territories have so far confirmed holding events to celebrate Maharashtra and Gujarat statehood days at their respective Raj Bhavans (governor house) and Raj Nivas (lieutenant governor residence) on Monday, the sources said.

Cultural events have been planned at almost all locations on Monday.

The initiative 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2015 on the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Through this, the knowledge of the culture, traditions and practices of different states and UTs will lead to an enhanced understanding and bonding between them, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of India.