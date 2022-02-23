Tejas to fly in UK for multi-nation combat exercise

In a first, Tejas to take part in multi-nation combat exercise in UK

While five Tejas aircraft will fly to the UK, the IAF's C-17 aircraft will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 23 2022, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 20:07 ist
An Indian Air Force Tejas light combat aircraft flies past during a preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo

The indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft will participate in its first combat exercise outside India next month when five aircraft will fly at Waddington in the UK for the multinational exercise Cobra Warrior.

“The exercise, to be held between March 6 and 27, is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst participating air forces to enhance their combat capabilities. This will be a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its manoeuvrability and operational capability,” said an IAF spokesperson.

While five Tejas aircraft will fly to the United Kingdom, the IAF's C-17 aircraft will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction.

Exercise Cobra Warrior is the Royal Air Force's premier tactical training event aimed at developing the tactical skills of the aircrew and supporting elements in a composite air operation. Several European nations will take part in the drill.

For India's homegrown fighter jets, all the previous outings outside India were air shows, the last of which occurred in Singapore earlier this month. Previously, the LCA had flown in the Dubai air show in November 2021, in Langkawi and Malaysia in 2019, and Bahrain in 2016.

India is now pitching LCA as an export item competing with the Chinese, which has moved beyond its traditional customer Pakistan and sole JF-17 multirole fighters to Myanmar and Nigeria.

"The IAF will be pitching the indigenous Tejas MK-I aircraft alongside participants from across the world," the defence ministry stated before the Singapore air show.

