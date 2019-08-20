In backdrop of floods, Dahi Handi to be low key

The Janamashtami-Dahi Handi celebrations are set for this weekend but several big organisers have preferred to cancel it or have low-scale events, in the wake of the megafloods in Western Maharashtra and Konkan belt.

This has left the teams participating in the event a bit worried, as they have been practising for months.

In fact, the Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti, the apex coordination body of the organisers are trying to address the issue by urging them to continue the celebrations in a traditional manner.

In the past decade, because of the restrictions fixed by the Supreme Court, the festivities have been scaled down.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who is known for his grand Dahi Handi celebrations in Ghatkopar, said that while celebrations must be continued, we also need to focus on relief works, particularly in Kolhapur and Sangli.

Senior politician Kalidas Kolambkar, who left the Congress to join BJP, has decided to contribute to the CM's Relief Fund.

Pratap Sarnaik of Shiv Sena and Sankalp founder Sachin Ahir, who left NCP to join Shiv Sena, are likely to scale down the celebrations as well.

Mahesh Tambat of Sri Sai Govinda Pathak said that the celebrations must continue without extravaganza.

