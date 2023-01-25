In big blow to Congress, A K Antony's son resigns after opposing BBC's Modi documentary

AK Antony's son quits Cong a day after post on BBC film

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2023, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 09:59 ist
Congress leader Anil K Antony. Credit: Twitter/@anilkantony

Congress leader Anil K Antony quit Congress on Wednesday citing "intolerant calls to retract a tweet." 

As the BJP leaders slammed the BBC's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unexpected move, former Defence Minister and veteran Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony also condemned the project.

Anil Antony, who was the head of the IT wing of Kerala Congress, had tweeted: Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a (UK) state sponsored channel with a long history of India prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty."

