In big blow to Congress, A K Antony's son resigns after opposing BBC's Modi documentary

Congress leader Anil K Antony quit Congress on Wednesday citing "intolerant calls to retract a tweet."

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

His decision followed his vocal criticism of the BBC documentary India: the Modi Question.

As the BJP leaders slammed the BBC's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an unexpected move, former Defence Minister and veteran Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony also condemned the project.

Anil Antony, who was the head of the IT wing of Kerala Congress, had tweeted: Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a (UK) state sponsored channel with a long history of India prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty."

