In Covid-19 meet, Modi's 'fuel' ammo to target opposition

In his meeting with Chief Ministers on Covid-19 on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi sounded warning over rising cases and asked states to stay alert and take the threat of the Omicron variant more seriously.

"Despite managing the Covid crisis, as compared to other countries, we can see an uptick in cases in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the Covid-19 challenge has yet not been surpassed," Modi said.

Urging states to hasten vaccination for second doses and booster shots, Modi said that eligible children must be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Speaking at a meeting with Chief Ministers. https://t.co/WyeQyQS0UQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2022

Modi also said that he urged states to reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel, however, some states did not do so. He reiterated that states that did not do it earlier could still do it, in order to relieve the burden on common man in times of inflation.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: