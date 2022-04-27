In Covid meet, Modi's 'fuel' ammo to target opposition

In Covid-19 meet, Modi's 'fuel' ammo to target opposition

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2022, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 14:52 ist

In his meeting with Chief Ministers on Covid-19 on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi sounded warning over rising cases and asked states to stay alert and take the threat of the Omicron variant more seriously.

"Despite managing the Covid crisis, as compared to other countries, we can see an uptick in cases in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the Covid-19 challenge has yet not been surpassed," Modi said.

Urging states to hasten vaccination for second doses and booster shots, Modi said that eligible children must be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Modi also said that he urged states to reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel, however, some states did not do so. He reiterated that states that did not do it earlier could still do it, in order to relieve the burden on common man in times of inflation.

More to follow...

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Narendra Modi

