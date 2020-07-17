In India, we have tried to make Covid-19 fight a people's movement: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at ECOSOC session organised for UN's 75th-anniversary occasion hailed its role and relevance in today's world, on Friday,

"In our joint fight against Covid-19, we have extended help to over 150 countries," said PM Modi in a virtual address to ECOSOC session.

"In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement," he said.



Speaking at the High-Level Segment of ECOSOC. https://t.co/BYh60MU7Ku — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2020

"Covid-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations, In the fight against Covid-19, our grass-root health system is helping India to ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world," he added.

He further said that India firmly believes that the path to achieving sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism, Only reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its center can meet aspirations of humanity. Multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world.

Regarding the origin of UN, he said that UN was originally born from furies of World War II, and today the fury of Covid-19 pandemic provides context for its rebirth and reform.

"While celebrating 75 years of UN, let us pledge to reform the global multilateral system," he said in his speech.