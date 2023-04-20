Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks info on Adani probe from SEBI

In letter to SEBI, Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks details on Adani probe

The Adani group faces allegations of stock manipulation and fraud raised by US short-seller Hindenburg Research

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 20 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 15:41 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has written a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), seeking details of the investigation it is conducting against some companies of the Adani group.

In a letter dated April 18, which was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Chaturvedi said the SEBI had started a probe against some companies of the Adani group in 2021.

However, no closure report has been filed nor any reason for the delay has been shared by the regulator, it said.

Also read | Adani Group repays Rs 24,610 crore in pledges, bonds: Report

"The details of the investigation and reasons for the delay in completion of the investigation must be apprised to the general public. The regulator must also look into the allegations of related entities manipulating the stock prices," Chaturvedi said in the letter.

This will ensure transparency and investor confidence, the Rajya Sabha member added.

The Adani group faces allegations of stock manipulation and fraud raised by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. The group has denied the allegations, which created a political firestorm and eroded the tycoon's net worth. In Parliament, the Congress along with 18-19 parties including the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has sought a joint parliamentary committee to probe the issue.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Priyanka Chaturvedi
Sebi
Hindenburg Research
Adani Group
Indian Politics
Hindenburg Adani report

Related videos

What's Brewing

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

 