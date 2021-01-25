In military talks, India and China agree to push for early disengagement in eastern Ladakh

The ninth round of Corps Commander level meeting between the Indian Army and Chinese People’s Liberation Army was “positive, practical and constructive” in which the two sides “agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops”, the Centre said on Monday.

The statement – jointly issued by the Indian Army and the PLA – came after a 16-hour long marathon meeting between the two armies on Sunday as the two sides explored the options to reduce the tension on the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, which is simmering for the last nine months.

“The two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding. The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops,” said the statement.

The meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point where the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of India-China border areas. The Indian side was led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC of 14 Corps.

“The two sides also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation,” the statement added.

The hope for a breakthrough came days after soldiers from both sides were engaged in a brawl on the LAC near Naku La area in Sikkim in which some of the soldiers received injuries. Army sources, however, said the issues were quickly resolved by the officers on the ground.

“There was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20, 2021, and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols,” said an official.

The joint statement after the 9th round of talks spelt out the modes to maintain peace and tranquillity along the disputed boundary. “The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border,” it added.

Earlier this month, Indian Army chief Gen M M Naravane stated that Indian armed forces would hold on to their positions in eastern Ladakh including those in the Kailash range overlooking the Moldo garrison as long as it took for the two nations to resolve the Sino-Indian border crisis following a principle of “mutual and equal security.”

The Army Chief also stated that there was no thinning of troops at the friction points on the LAC but both countries withdrew some of the troops from the depth areas and adequate arrangements were made to stay put on the icy heights withstanding the harsh winter.