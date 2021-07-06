In new social media trend, people imagine dating companies

Ever since online dating has come to the rescue of the pandemic-struck dating world, netizens have been coming up with new trends to share their experiences.

In a similar new trend on Twitter, users have been sharing their imaginations of dating people from a particular company or brand. This trend ‘#datingCompanies’ took over the trends on the platform on June 5, and people started flooding the micro-blogging site with hilarious one-liners.

From Swiggy and Zomato to TataSky and Raymond, Twitterati are having a blast sharing their own version of this trend.

Here are a few best ones:

Date a guy from LG, he'll make your life good... #datingCompanies — Heer (@heer_58) July 5, 2021

If you are dumb, date a girl from Mentos bcz " Dimaag ki batti jla de "@MentosUS#datingCompanies — Sahil Jhajharia (@_SahilJhajharia) July 5, 2021

Date a guy from Raymonds, cause he'll be the complete man. #datingCompanies — Saima Mukadam (@saima_mukadam) July 5, 2021

If you date a guy from Alexa, he will listen to you carefully!#datingCompanies — Chakit (@arorachakit) July 5, 2021

Marry a girl from skoda she will be- simply clever #datingCompanies https://t.co/puQxel2n1e — Adarsh Jain. (DND) (@JainAdarsh07) July 5, 2021