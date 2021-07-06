In new Twitter trend, people imagine dating companies

In new social media trend, people imagine dating companies

From Swiggy and Zomato to TataSky and Raymond, Twitterati are sharing their own version of this trend

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 06 2021, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 16:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ever since online dating has come to the rescue of the pandemic-struck dating world, netizens have been coming up with new trends to share their experiences.

In a similar new trend on Twitter, users have been sharing their imaginations of dating people from a particular company or brand. This trend ‘#datingCompanies’ took over the trends on the platform on June 5, and people started flooding the micro-blogging site with hilarious one-liners.

From Swiggy and Zomato to TataSky and Raymond, Twitterati are having a blast sharing their own version of this trend. 

Here are a few best ones:

Twitter
