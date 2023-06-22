In ‘Peace Room’ at Bengal Raj Bhavan, plaints land in droves

The ‘Peace Room’, opened at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata recently to address people’s grievances related to the pre-panchayat poll violence in West Bengal, has been receiving a barrage of complaints through e-mails, phone calls and its portal.

Till Tuesday, around 500 calls had been made to the ‘Room’, a senior official told DH on Wednesday.

Complaints and grievances that reach the ‘Peace Room’ vary from criminal intimidation to violence to threat to life. “As per the honourable governor’s instructions, we opened this cell. One helpline number and an email address were made public and since then we have been getting calls and emails. We are compiling the grievances.

“Those requiring immediate attention will be taken up instantly and sent to the State Election Commission (SEC) and the chief secretary; others will be sent to them at regular intervals,” the official said.

At the ‘Peace Room’, two operators attend telephone calls and note down callers’ grievances. Around 150 calls reach the room from different parts of the state every day.

“Most calls have come from Bhangar, Kultali, Canning and Mandir Bazar of South 24 Parganas district. The North 24 Parganas district comes next. We have also received calls from Murshidabad and Birbhum districts,” a telephone operator said.