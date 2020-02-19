In Pics | Bird's-eye view of India from space

Google Earth recently added over a 1,000 new bird's-eye-view images to Earth View repository. Earth View is a collection of thousands of the most striking landscapes found on Google Earth. These surreal landscapes of Earth View have the ability to elevate our minds from our tiny screens to outer space. Here are a few of the breathtaking photos from Google Earth for you:
Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat.
Western Ghats, Karnataka.
Eden Gardens Stadium, West Bengal.
Statue of Unity, Gujarat.
Sundarbans, West Bengal.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, India.