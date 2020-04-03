In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 10

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. The nation's tally has crossed 2,200. PM Modi in his address to the nation this morning urged citizens to light lamps on Sunday, April 5 at 9 pm in a show of solidarity during the lockdown. Meanwhile, states are employing more stringent measures to ensure people do not flout the PM's directives. Here's how the country observed the lockdown.