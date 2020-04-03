In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 10

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. The nation's tally has crossed 2,200. PM Modi in his address to the nation this morning urged citizens to light lamps on Sunday, April 5 at 9 pm in a show of solidarity during the lockdown. Meanwhile, states are employing more stringent measures to ensure people do not flout the PM's directives. Here's how the country observed the lockdown.
A migrant worker sleeps in a mosqito net outside a shuttered shop at a wholesale market in the old quarters of New Delhi. (Reuters)
Patna: Family members play Ludo inside their house during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
Agartala: A policeman baton charges at a rickshaw puller for allegedly flouting lockdown norms in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers fumigate a locality. (PTI)
A worker disinfects a classroom of a government school where migrants are staying. (AFP)
Nadia: A woman wearing a mask, pets her cats as she sits at a window during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
People queue to get free food at a government school during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (AFP)
A boy looks on as he queues to get free food at a government school during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in New Delhi. (AFP)
New Delhi: A man is seen inside a deserted Jama Masjid during Friday prayers amid a nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
Vijayawada: A worker sprays disinfectant on houses to contain the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)
Patna: Children maintain social distance as they stand in a queue for food at a relief camp, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)
New Delhi: People walk on a deserted road near Jama Masjid during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)