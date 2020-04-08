In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 15

India has entered its 15th day of lockdown. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed 5,300-mark amid hectic discussions for a possible extension of the 21-day lockdown beyond April 14 as several states announced plans to ramp up their testing infrastructure and put in place strong 'cluster containment' plans in areas identified as hotspots of the outbreak. The confirmed global cases of illness from coronavirus are approaching 1.5 million, and reported deaths are well into the six figures.
People maintain social distance as they stand in queues to collect drinking water during the nationwide lockdown. (DH Photo)
People wait to collect ration at Motilal Nehru Camp, Munirka during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI Photo)
A devotee offers prayers during the nationwide lockdown in the country. (PTI Photo)
A man sits outside the closed shops at Khari Baoli Road during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)
People play cricket on a deserted road at Sadar Bazar. (PTI Photo)
Migrant workers maintain social distance as they sit to eat their meals inside a shopping mall, which is converted into a shelter home during the nationwide lockdown. (PTI Photo)
Few people are seen outside closed shops at Sadar Bazar during the nationwide lockdown. (PTI Photo)
A youth helps a cow pass through a police barricade at Naya Bazar during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (PTI Photo)