In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 15

India has entered its 15th day of lockdown. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed 5,300-mark amid hectic discussions for a possible extension of the 21-day lockdown beyond April 14 as several states announced plans to ramp up their testing infrastructure and put in place strong 'cluster containment' plans in areas identified as hotspots of the outbreak. The confirmed global cases of illness from coronavirus are approaching 1.5 million, and reported deaths are well into the six figures.