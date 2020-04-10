In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 16

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. The nation's tally has crossed 4,000. Meanwhile, people queue up for food and essential supplies as state governments employ more stringent measures to ensure prohibitory orders for the lockdown are not flouted. With a week to go, here's how the country observed the lockdown, in pictures.
A worker unloads bananas from a truck during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, at Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai. (PTI Photo)
A rickshaw puller waits for food during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Siliguri. (Photo by AFP)
An artist gives finishing touches to an idol of lord Ganesha at his workshop ahead of Bengali New Year, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Thumma Bala, Archbishop of Hyderabad and Chairman of Hyderabad Archdiocese Educational Society, distributes food and masks among needy people on the occasion of Good Friday. (PTI Photo)
A priest conducts a mass in an empty church on Good Friday, broadcasted live for the faithful during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS Photo)
A Christian devotee asks for alms as she sits for Good Friday in front of the closed door of the 'Mother House', the head office of the Missionaries of Charity, during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, in Kolkata. (Photo by AFP)
Police personnel request cooperation from commuters as they stand guard at Gujjar Nagar area during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
Two black bears lick a fence covered with honey inside the Dachigam National Park during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo by AFP)