In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 20

Inching towards the end of the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to control the spread of coronavirus, India still in on the strive to flatten the curve of coronavirus. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 324 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases crossed 9,300, according to the Union Health Ministry. With one day left for the 21-day lockdown to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday.