In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 20

Inching towards the end of the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to control the spread of coronavirus, India still in on the strive to flatten the curve of coronavirus. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 324 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases crossed 9,300, according to the Union Health Ministry. With one day left for the 21-day lockdown to end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday.
Police personnel conduct a march at Kurar Village in Malad during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. (PTI Photo)
Medics and family members perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19, during a nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
A silhouetted view of Red Fort in the backdrop of sunset during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Indian passengers wearing a protective mask sit on a cycle van in Kolkata on April 12, 2020 during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. (AFP Photo)
A man holds his mother and stands in a queue outside a bank to withdraw COVID-19 relief money from their Jan Dhan accounts during a nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, at Santipur in Nadia district. (PTI Photo)
Priests at a temple shut during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
A deserted view of Har Ki Pauri on the occasion of Baisakhi festival during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of deadly coronavirus, in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)
A Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) vendor rides past a graffiti painted on a road to raise awareness about the COVID-19 coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure. (AFP Photo)
Beneficiaries stand in a queue in front of a bank, to receive Rs 500 under a government scheme, during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Sangli. (PTI Photo)