In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 21

Today is the last day of India's 21-days lockdown announced by Narendra Modi to combat against novel coronavirus. As the nation is battling to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases that has crossed the mark of 10,000 and caused the death of more than 300 people, PM Modi today extended the lockdown until May 3. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
A view of the wholesale vegetable market at Narwal during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu (PTI Photo)
Farmers carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus crisis (PTI Photo)
A drone sprays disinfectant chemicals to sanitise an area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 (AFP Photo)
A cook makes food that will be distributed among migrant labourers and homeless people by Indian Red Cross Society volunteers, during a nationwide lockdown (Reuters Photo)
A man selling coconuts rides his trishaw on a graffiti on a road depicting the coronavirus as an attempt to raise awareness about the importance of staying at home (Reuters Photo)