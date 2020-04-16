In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 23

  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 12:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 amidst the fear of coronavirus spread. The cases of COVID-19 has crossed the mark of 12,000 and deaths toll is over 400. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
    Daily wage workers and homeless people wearing protective masks wait on the banks of Yamuna river as police officers arrange buses to transfer them to a shelter, after India extended a nationwide lockdown (Reuters Photo)

    People wearing protective face masks buy live chickens at a wholesale meat market after India extended a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (Reuters Photo)

    Labourers load raw mangoes after an auction at the Gaddiannaram fruit market during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown (AFP Photo)

    Locals stand in a queue outside a shop during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (PTI Photo)

    Farmers harvest wheat crops during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus

    Farmers carry vegetables to a wholesale market for sale during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)