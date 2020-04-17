In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 24

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of COVID-19. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 13,000-mark and is climbing while global death toll from the virus has breached 144,000. As India's toll tops 400, states have ramped up testing even though a mass shortage of testing kits still prevails. Migrant workers still face shortage of money, food and struggle to survive even as they try to make their way home. Others are scrambling to get essential supplies. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
A homeless elderly woman waits for a food ration in Siliguri. (AFP)
Jalandhar: Residents barricade a locality. (PTI)
Prayagraj: A woman with her child waits to receive ration from a government shop. (Credit: PTI)
Prayagraj: Boats remain anchored at Sangam as the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 continues. (PTI)
Agartala: A security personnel guides an elderly woman as she arrives to collect free vegetables distributed by an NGO. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: Firefighters spray disinfectant on a locality. (PTI)
Firefighters spray disinfectants near India Gate, New Delhi. (PTI)
Birbhum: Villagers travel in a crowded three-wheeled vehicle after collecting essential items. (PTI)