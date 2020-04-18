In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 25

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of COVID-19. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 14,000-mark and is climbing while global death toll from the virus has breached 1,50,000 toll. As India's toll reaches 480, states have ramped up testing even though a mass shortage of testing kits still prevails. Migrant workers still face shortage of money, food and struggle to survive even as they try to make their way home. Others are scrambling to get essential supplies. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
Women waits for customers infront of her food grains shop during the lockdown at New Taragupet in Bengaluru (DH Photo)
Security personnel stand guard near a barricade on a deserted road during the nationwide lockdown in Delhi (PTI Photo)
Volunteers distribute food among the needy at LNJP hospital during the nationwide lockdown (PTI Photo)
People violate social distancing norms as they purchase vegetables at a market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna (PTI Photo)
People purchase vegetables in a market during the nationwide lockdown (PTI Photo)
Farmers load bananas in a lorry to be transported to markets during the nationwide lockdown (PTI Photo)