In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 26

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of COVID-19. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 15,000-mark. As India's toll rises above 500, states have ramped up testing even though a mass shortage of testing kits still prevails. Migrant workers still face shortage of money, food and struggle to survive even as they try to make their way home. Others are scrambling to get essential supplies. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
Volunteers distribute food to need people during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus (PTI Photo)
A police personnel (R) feeds a child with a bottle of milk in a low income neighbourhood during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown (AFP Photo)
A Fire Services person sprays disinfectant near the historic Charminar during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Hyderabad (PTI Photo)
Medics examine students brought from Kota where they were stranded due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at a quarantine centre in Prayagraj (PTI Photo)
: A farmer waits for his wheat produce procured at the New Grain Market amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chandigarh (PTI Photo)
: A labourer piles up wheat grain at the New Grain Market as its procurement is picking up, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown (PTI Photo)
Customers purchase mobiles phones at a shop on the opening day of a once in a week market, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Kozhikode (PTI Photo)