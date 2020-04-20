In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 27

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of COVID-19. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 17,000-mark. As India's toll rises above 550, states have ramped up testing even though a mass shortage of testing kits still prevails. Migrant workers still face a shortage of money, food and struggle to survive even as they try to make their way home. Others are scrambling to get essential supplies. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
A BMC worker fumigates an alley, during a nationwide lockdown in India to slow the spread of COVID-19, in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Mumbai, India, April 9, 2020. (Reuters Image)
A man stands behind a makeshift barricade that was set up to stop people from entering an alley, during a nationwide lockdown in India to slow the spread of COVID-19, in Mumbai's Dharavi, during the coronavirus disease outbreak. (Reuters Photo)
A car is seen on a road in the backdrop of sunrise near Hindon River during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ghaziabad, Monday, April 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A peacock is seen dancing in a wheat field,on the outskirts of Chandigarh, Monday, April 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wearing a face mask greets as he arrives at Parliament House during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, April 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Labourers work at a brick kiln during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Allahabad on April 20, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
A sweeper cleans a lawn at Parliament House, during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, April 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Employees of General Post Office (GPO) resume working amid a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Prayagraj, Monday, April 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A labourer winnows wheat grain at a market during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Amritsar, Monday, April 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Flowers are seen at vegetable field during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Srinagar on April 20, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
A bright red robot at the district collectorate in Bulandshahr, Monday, April 20, 2020. The robot is helping people maintain social distancing and minimise spread of coronavirus by dispensing sanitiser to staff and visitors. (PTI Photo)
labourer sitting behind closed doors looks out from a gap, in a sealed locality during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in old Delhi, Monday, April 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)