In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 28

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of COVID-19. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 18,000-mark. As India's toll rises above 600, states have ramped up testing even though a mass shortage of testing kits still prevails. Migrant workers still face a shortage of money, food and struggle to survive even as they try to make their way home. Others are scrambling to get essential supplies. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
A man washes utensils on a roadside during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A government employee wearing face mask crosses a road in the background of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. 125 families have been quarantined after a woman was found COVID-19 positive in the President's Estate. (PTI Photo)
A vendor wearing gloves sells vegetables in the backdrop of an effigy with placards that reads "No Mask, No Sale", during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A pair of ‘Baya' Weaver bird build their nest on a tree, in Majuli District of Assam, Monday, April 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
According to a report submitted by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to NGT appointed Yamuna River Monitoring Committee, Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in the river have improved by up to 33%. (PTI Photo)
Beekeepers harvest honey from artificial bee-hives at an apiary during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of Jammu, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A rikshaw puller (L) and a homeless man rest on a sidewalk during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad, on April 21, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
A dog is seen lying in a circle, painted to maintain social distancing for people’s queues, on a deserted road at Azadpur during a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A municipal corporation worker wearing protective outfit cremates the mortal remains of a COVID-19 patient in Karad, Monday, April 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Police officers wearing protective masks work inside a call centre run by Uttar Pradesh state police during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lucknow, India, April 21, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)
Tulika Roy, a municipal worker, walks to deliver vegetables from a vendor for residents of a restricted area with COVID 19 positive cases during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown against the coronavirus, in Kolkata (Photo by AFP)
People in need reach out to a volunteer distributing food during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on April 21, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
Volunteers with faces covered transport the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient on a cart to a hospital for post mortem, in the alleged absence of any help for the same, during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus, in Ajmer. (PTI Photo)