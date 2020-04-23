In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 30

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown till May 3 to curb the spread of COVID-19. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 18,000-mark. As India's toll rises above 600, states have ramped up testing even though a mass shortage of testing kits still prevails. Migrant workers still face a shortage of money, food and struggle to survive even as they try to make their way home. Others are scrambling to get essential supplies. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
A man walks past a statue representing a man's head wearing a facemask to raise awareness about recommended precautions during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad. AFP
Migrant workers from the state of Madhya Pradesh carrying their belongings wait to board a bus as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities shift them to a temporary shelter during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. AFP
A vendor leaves after purchasing vegetables from a wholesale market during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mathura. PTI
A woodpecker bird stands on grass at the closed Nishat Bagh Mughal garden during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar. AFP
An artisan applies finishing touches to a replica of the coronavirus made from clay at a workshop during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kolkata. Reuters
An employee of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) pack food grains to be distributed among the needy people during the nationwide lockdown, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Prayagraj. PTI
A disinfectant dispenser tank used by Dev Dutt Sharma, a sanitation worker, is pictured next to his bike, on a street, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Reuters
Dev Dutt Sharma, a sanitation worker, gets ready with the help of a colleague, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Reuters
First Lady of India Savita Kovind stitches facemasks during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Shakti Haat in the President's estate in New Delhi. AFP/India Presidential Palace
Municipal corporation workers sanitize a hotspot area of Hindpiri during the nationwide lockdown, to curb the spread of Coronavirus, in Ranchi. PTI
A health worker sanitizes vehicles of employees of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in wake of the coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide complete lockdown, at Parliament Street in New Delhi. PTI