In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 32

It has been a month since India was put under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the country is under the second phase of the lockdown till May 3. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 24,000-mark. As India's toll rises above 750, states have ramped up testing even though a mass shortage of testing kits still prevails. Migrant workers still face a shortage of money, food and struggle to survive even as they try to make their way home. Others are scrambling to get essential supplies. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.