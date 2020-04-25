In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 32

It has been a month since India was put under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the country is under the second phase of the lockdown till May 3. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 24,000-mark. As India's toll rises above 750, states have ramped up testing even though a mass shortage of testing kits still prevails. Migrant workers still face a shortage of money, food and struggle to survive even as they try to make their way home. Others are scrambling to get essential supplies. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
Police personnel sing patriotic songs to entertain residents in a locality, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Solapur. PTI
People stand in a queue to collect ration, distributed by volunteers, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi. PTI
Locals walk along the Ridge during curfew relaxation hours, amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Shimla. PTI
Workers prepare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits for railway employees at Patliputra Industrial area, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna. PTI
A worker dries vermicelli during the holy fasting month of Ramzan, amid unprecedented circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown, in Prayagraj. PTI
People board a bus after state authorities eased restrictions on inter-district travel for three days, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Guwahati. PTI
A fleet of boats stand parked along a deserted bank of River Ganga, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Varanasi. PTI
Minara masjid wears a deserted look on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramzan, amid unprecedented circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI
Traffic congestion outside the gate of Azadpur market, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI
Shopkeepers wait for customers at a bookstore after authorities eased restrictions, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Laxmi Nagar in New Delhi. PTI
A worker harvests wheat crop in a field, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, on the outskirts of Jammu. PTI
Stranded Thai monks wait to undergo routine checks before entering Gaya International airport to board a plane to their home country, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Gaya. PTI