In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 33

The country is now in its second phase of the lockdown, till May 3. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 26,000-mark while globally there are now over 2.8 million cases. As India's toll rises above 800, states have ramped up testing. Maharashtra remains the worst affected, followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. Health workers struggle as cases swell. With each death, it becomes even harder for the deceased and their families to find a place to bury them as fears of virus spreading through the dead are rampant. The poor still scramble for essential supplies even as more restrictions are lifted. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
A woman feeds stray dogs during the novel coronavirus lockdown in Kolkata. (PTI)
New Delhi: Security personnel stop commuters at Jama Masjid area as they stand guard during holy month of Ramzan. (PTI)
Waterlogging around wheat sacks at a grain market after a heavy shower in Patiala. (PTI)
Guwahati: A man selling masks made from traditional Assamese 'Gamusa' looks for customers, (PTI)
Jabalpur: Hindu devotees take bath in Narmada River at Gowrighat on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, amid COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI)
A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a goat at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)
Jalandhar: Labourers load sacks filled with cement in a truck from a wagon (PTI)
Vijayawada: A healthcare worker takes blood sample from a policeman (PTI)
Prayagraj: A milkman cycles past a mural depicting sadhus (PTI)