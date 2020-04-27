In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 34

The country is now in its second phase of the lockdown, till May 3. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 28,000-mark while globally there are now over 2.8 million cases. As India's toll rises above 800, states have ramped up testing. Maharashtra remains the worst affected, followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. Health workers struggle as cases swell. With each death, it becomes even harder for the deceased and their families to find a place to bury them as fears of virus spreading through the dead are rampant. The poor still scramble for essential supplies even as more restrictions are lifted. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
A fire-fighter sprays disinfectant at Bibi Chand Kour Gurudwara during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Jammu. PTI
Volunteers of Modi Bhojan, a community kitchen run by BJP in Kharghar, serve foods among the needy and poor people, during ongoing COVID lockdown, in Navi Mumbai. PTI
Police personnel check for valid documents at Delhi-Ghazipur border, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI
Policemen distribute food among the needy, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI
A flock of sheep and goats feed on a marigold farm, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Karad. PTI
KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar (R) distributes PPE kits to 'pourakarmikas' (scavengers) and BBMP workers during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru. PTI
Sacks filled with wheat grain are seen at a procurement mandi during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chandigarh. PTI
A municipal corporation workers after receiving PPE kit from KPCC President D. K. Shivakumar during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru. PTI
British nationals queue before checking-in for a special flight to London during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar. AFP
Volunteers package food for the needy at a relief camp, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna. PTI
Muslim hawkers offer prayer before breaking their fast (Iftar) during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan, amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. PTI
A view of a vegetable market, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Jalandhar. PTI