In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 34

The country is now in its second phase of the lockdown, till May 3. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 28,000-mark while globally there are now over 2.8 million cases. As India's toll rises above 800, states have ramped up testing. Maharashtra remains the worst affected, followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. Health workers struggle as cases swell. With each death, it becomes even harder for the deceased and their families to find a place to bury them as fears of virus spreading through the dead are rampant. The poor still scramble for essential supplies even as more restrictions are lifted. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.