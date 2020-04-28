In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 35

The country is now in its second phase of the lockdown, till May 3. India's tally of positive cases has crossed the 29,000-mark while globally there are now over 3 million cases. As India's toll rises above 900, states have ramped up testing. Maharashtra remains the worst affected, followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. Health workers struggle as cases swell. With each death, it becomes even harder for the deceased and their families to find a place to bury them as fears of virus spreading through the dead are rampant. The poor still scramble for essential supplies even as more restrictions are lifted. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
Migrant workers Maharashtra rest under the shade while walking along National Highway 44 to reach their hometowns during the nationwide lockdown against the coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad. AFP
A man rides his bicycle past the Yazdani bakery, one of the city's oldest, during a nationwide lockdown against the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai. AFP
Farmers sort onions after harvesting, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Patna. PTI
Police personnel screen commuters for COVID-19 at a check post, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chandigarh. PTI
A woman from the Dhimal community arranges red chillies, which usually are dried to be exported to Nepal, during the nationwide lockdown against the coronavirus, at Mallabari village, some 34 km from Siliguri. AFP
A health worker screens a labourer working at a brick kiln as his family members look on, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Nadia district. PTI
People maintain social distance as they wait to board a bus after state authorities extended the period of inter-district travel, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Guwahati. PTI
Traders wait to sell vegetables at a wholesale market, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Neelbad village near Bhopal. PTI
A physically handicapped man arrives to collect food items distributed by volunteers at Ghazipur during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI
People receive food distributed by volunteers during the nationwide lockdown, imposed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic, in Chennai. PTI
People receive food distributed by volunteers, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata. PTI
Stranded students from various districts board a bus to reach their respective native places, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Prayagraj. PTI