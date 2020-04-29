In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 36

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Wednesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for an immediate cure were dashed after the Health Ministry said there is not enough evidence as yet to back plasma therapy as its treatment. The poor still scramble for essential supplies even as more restrictions are lifted. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
Residents cross a concrete road barricade to avoid vehicle thoroughfare during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP Photo)
The Bangalore-Electronic City toll road is seen empty as tech companies choose to remain shut during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
Farmers use a multi-functional machine to harvest wheat crops at a field, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, on the outskirts in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
A man wearing a protective mask looks out from a pharmacy shop covered with a plastic sheet to maintain social distance during a lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Srinagar. (Reuters Photo)
Municipal corporation workers fumigate in a locality amid concerns over COVID-19 outbreak, during ongoing nationwide lockdown. (PTI Photo)
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel draw social distancing mark on a platform at Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway station during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (PTI Photo)
A man dressed as 'Yamraj', the Hindu mythical angel of death, campaigns to raise awareness on the importance to stay home and maintain social distancing during an event organised by Delhi police as India continues to remain under lockdown. (AFP Photo)
Rudraprayag: Portals of Kedarnath Temple open amid a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Rudraprayag. (PTI Photo)