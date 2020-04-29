In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 36

The nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus infections crossed 31,000 on Wednesday with more than 1,000 deaths as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and some other states reported more fatalities, but hopes for an immediate cure were dashed after the Health Ministry said there is not enough evidence as yet to back plasma therapy as its treatment. The poor still scramble for essential supplies even as more restrictions are lifted. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.