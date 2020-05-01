In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 37

As India remains in lockdown for over a month, the total number of cases reported in the country crosses 34,700 and death toll exceeds 1,500 according to DH's tally. Despite the lockdown being extended, the number of positive cases continue to rise. Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday announced that there will be considerable lockdown relaxation in many districts in the country from May 4. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
Charminar wears a deserted look during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)
An artist wearing a coronavirus-shaped helmet and a protective suit stands next to a police barricade as he requests people to stay at home during an extended lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
Slum dwellers stand in marked circles as they queue to receive relief material during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
A slum dweller (L) cleans his hands with sanitizer before collecting relief material during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata. (AFP Photo)
A municipal worker wearing protective suit sprays disinfectant solution on the body of a person, who died of COVID-19, before its burial during the nationwide lockdown, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
A municipal corporation vehicle fumigates at Teliarganj area as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus during the lockdown. (PTI Photo)
Horse mounted police personnel patrol a street during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)