In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 39

While India extends its lockdown till May 17, many of the safe regions witnessed some relaxations in the restrictions. In addition to buses and trains being provided for stranded migrants and students across the country, sale of alcohol has also been allowed in certain regions. Nonetheless, flight operations remain suspended till May 17. Here's how the nation looked during the lockdown, in pictures.
Migrants stand in queue circles, painted to maintain social distancing after arriving from Kerala’s Ernakulam Railway Station by a special train at Khordha Railway Station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI)
Women purchase vegetables from a tempo driver at a market, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Beawar. (PTI)
A health worker (R) checks the temperature of stranded migrant workers before they board on special busses to return to their hometowns during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19, near Surat. (AFP)
A traffic police personnel masks her face with the traditional Assamese Gamosa in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, during the nationwide lockdown, in Guwahati. (PTI)
Indian Air Force aircrafts fly over Rajpath to show solidarity with frontline warriors fighting against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi. (Reuters)
An army personnel stands guards as gifts are being distributed to medical staff at a children hospital as a tribute to those involved in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar. (AFP)
A farmer plowing with bulls and wooden plough at his field to prepare it for cultivation, during the ongoing lockdown, in Nadia district. (PTI)
A homeless person sits at a pavement near Red Fort during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in old Delhi. (PTI)
An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter showers flower petals on medics to applaud them for their services, during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Police personnel patrol on bikes near Safdurjung hospital, during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi (PTI)